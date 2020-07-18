90 Thompson Street

Amenities

Design Furnished bedroom located in the heart of Soho in a Prewar building. The bedroom has a Queen size bed, a desk and an armoire. The bathroom has a shower/tub. Towels are provided. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, washing/dryer machines in the apartment. All kitchen utensils are provided. The living room has a sofa with a coffee table and HDTV with cable. There is wi-fi already installed in the apartment.Furnished Apartment - Minimum 6 months TermUnfurnished Apartment - Minimum 12 months Term