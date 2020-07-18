All apartments in New York
90 Thompson Street
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

90 Thompson Street

90 Thompson Street · (646) 598-3718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
New York
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Luxury Places
Apartments with Gym
90 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
internet access
Design Furnished bedroom located in the heart of Soho in a Prewar building. The bedroom has a Queen size bed, a desk and an armoire. The bathroom has a shower/tub. Towels are provided. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, washing/dryer machines in the apartment. All kitchen utensils are provided. The living room has a sofa with a coffee table and HDTV with cable. There is wi-fi already installed in the apartment.Furnished Apartment - Minimum 6 months TermUnfurnished Apartment - Minimum 12 months TermPrivacy PolicySLCREALTYLLC, we are committed to protecting your privacy. We use the information we collect about you to process requests and to provide you with additional information.When you request information, we may need certain personally identifiable information, such as name, e-mail address, or mailing address in order to appropriately respond. slcrealtyny.com does not sell, trade, or rent your personal information to others. slcrealtyny.com may provide aggregate statistics about our customers, sales, traffic patterns, and related site information to reputable third-party vendors, but these statistics will include no personally identifying information. Personal information is used for the following purposes: (i) to provide and improve our services, features and content; (ii) to administer your use of our services and your account; (iii) to enable users to enjoy and easily navigate this Web Site; (iv) to better understand your needs and interests; (v) to fulfill requests you may make; (vi) to personalize your experience; (vii) to provide service announcements; and (viii) to provide you with further information and offers from us or third parties that we believe you may find useful or interesting, including newsletters, marketing or promotional materials and other information on related services. If you decide at any time that you no longer wish to receive such communications, please follow the unsubscribe instructions provided in any of the communications. Further, you may easily adjust your privacy and e-mail settings via your account settings at any time.Like many websites, we use cookies to collect information. A cookie is a small data file that we transfer to your computers hard disk for record-keeping purposes. We use persistent cookies to save your username and login password for future logins to the Site. We use session ID cookies to enable certain features of our service, to better understand how you interact with the Web Site and to monitor web traffic routing on the Web Site and aggregate usage of the Web Site. You can instruct your browser, by changing its options, to stop accepting cookies or to prompt you before accepting a cookie from the websites you visit. If you do not accept cookies, however, you may not be able to use all portions of the Web Site or all functionality of the services.We do not direct the Web Site to persons younger than 18 years of age, and we ask that all users ensure they are of proper age to use the Site. Accordingly, we do not knowingly collect or maintain on the Web Site personally identifying or other information from persons under 18 years of age. If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with personal information without their consent, he or she should contact info@slcrealtyny.com. If we become aware that a child under 18 has provided us with personal information, we will delete such information from our files. If a child under age 18 wishes to use the Web Site, he or she may do so only with a parent or guardians permission.By using our Web site, you consent to the collection and use of this information by slcrealtyny.com. If we decide to change our privacy policy, we will post those changes on this page so that you are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances we disclose it.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 90 Thompson Street have any available units?
90 Thompson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Thompson Street have?
Some of 90 Thompson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Thompson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 90 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 90 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 90 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 90 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 90 Thompson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 90 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 90 Thompson Street has units with dishwashers.
