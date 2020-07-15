All apartments in New York
New York, NY
90 Bank Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:22 PM

90 Bank Street

90 Bank Street · (858) 243-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

90 Bank Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$3,720

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in an amazing 1 bedroom on Bank Street.
This spacious West Village gem has been recently renovated with an all new kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, proper living room with 2 windows with western exposure and open views of the city, queen-sized bedroom, and a full-sized closet. The apartment is blocks from the subway and has citibike nearby.,Bank Street gem! Live on a gorgeous cobble stone street in the heart of the West Village.

This spacious one bedroom has been recently renovated with an all new kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, proper living room with 2 windows with western exposure and open views of the city, queen-sized bedroom, and a full-sized closet.

Citibike right across the street, but if you prefer taking the train, it's just a couple of blocks away. Pet-Friendly. Please note- the rent advertised is net effective based on a 12 months lease with one-month free rent. The gross rent is $3250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Bank Street have any available units?
90 Bank Street has a unit available for $3,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 90 Bank Street have?
Some of 90 Bank Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Bank Street currently offering any rent specials?
90 Bank Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Bank Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 90 Bank Street is pet friendly.
Does 90 Bank Street offer parking?
No, 90 Bank Street does not offer parking.
Does 90 Bank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Bank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Bank Street have a pool?
No, 90 Bank Street does not have a pool.
Does 90 Bank Street have accessible units?
No, 90 Bank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Bank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Bank Street does not have units with dishwashers.
