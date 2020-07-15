90 Bank Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in an amazing 1 bedroom on Bank Street.

This spacious West Village gem has been recently renovated with an all new kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, proper living room with 2 windows with western exposure and open views of the city, queen-sized bedroom, and a full-sized closet. The apartment is blocks from the subway and has citibike nearby.,Bank Street gem! Live on a gorgeous cobble stone street in the heart of the West Village.



Citibike right across the street, but if you prefer taking the train, it's just a couple of blocks away. Pet-Friendly. Please note- the rent advertised is net effective based on a 12 months lease with one-month free rent. The gross rent is $3250.