854 W 180th St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

854 W 180th St

854 West 180th Street · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

854 West 180th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/w22O7gxZ8TI

Renovated apartment in an elevator building. Close to Yeshiva University and Columbia Medical Hospital.

Key Features:
- Central location near New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- Near Fort Washington, J. Hood Wright, and Fort Tyron Parks
- Modern eat-in kitchen with S/S appliances, granite countertops with dishwasher and microwave
- Jet Spa Shower
- Smart TV installed
- Closets in each bedroom
- Washer/Dryer
- A train at 175th Street station? few blocks away
- Surrounded by various restaurants
- The shown price is the net effective rent. Monthly rent is $2,675 with 1 month FREE

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app

Need To Know:
- Free heat
- Free hot water
- 4 Weeks Free
- Guarantors accepted

Building Features:
- Close to waterfront
- Elevator

Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Smart tv
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen
- Video Intercom
- Dogs allowed
- Cats allowed

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5438426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 W 180th St have any available units?
854 W 180th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 W 180th St have?
Some of 854 W 180th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 W 180th St currently offering any rent specials?
854 W 180th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 W 180th St pet-friendly?
No, 854 W 180th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 854 W 180th St offer parking?
No, 854 W 180th St does not offer parking.
Does 854 W 180th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 W 180th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 W 180th St have a pool?
No, 854 W 180th St does not have a pool.
Does 854 W 180th St have accessible units?
No, 854 W 180th St does not have accessible units.
Does 854 W 180th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 W 180th St has units with dishwashers.
