854 W 180th St

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/w22O7gxZ8TI
Renovated apartment in an elevator building. Close to Yeshiva University and Columbia Medical Hospital.
Key Features:
- Central location near New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center
- Near Fort Washington, J. Hood Wright, and Fort Tyron Parks
- Modern eat-in kitchen with S/S appliances, granite countertops with dishwasher and microwave
- Jet Spa Shower
- Smart TV installed
- Closets in each bedroom
- Washer/Dryer
- A train at 175th Street station? few blocks away
- Surrounded by various restaurants
- The shown price is the net effective rent. Monthly rent is $2,675 with 1 month FREE
Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience
- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app
- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app
Need To Know:
- Free heat
- Free hot water
- 4 Weeks Free
- Guarantors accepted
Building Features:
- Close to waterfront
- Elevator
Unit Amenities:
- Dishwasher
- Hardwood floors
- Microwave
- Smart tv
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Washer/Dryer in Unit
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen
- Video Intercom
- Dogs allowed
- Cats allowed
P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5438426)