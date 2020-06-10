854 W 180th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator hot tub

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



Watch a video tour: https://youtu.be/w22O7gxZ8TI



Renovated apartment in an elevator building. Close to Yeshiva University and Columbia Medical Hospital.



Key Features:

- Central location near New York Presbyterian-Columbia University Medical Center

- Near Fort Washington, J. Hood Wright, and Fort Tyron Parks

- Modern eat-in kitchen with S/S appliances, granite countertops with dishwasher and microwave

- Jet Spa Shower

- Smart TV installed

- Closets in each bedroom

- Washer/Dryer

- A train at 175th Street station? few blocks away

- Surrounded by various restaurants

- The shown price is the net effective rent. Monthly rent is $2,675 with 1 month FREE



Need To Know:

- Free heat

- Free hot water

- 4 Weeks Free

- Guarantors accepted



Building Features:

- Close to waterfront

- Elevator



Unit Amenities:

- Dishwasher

- Hardwood floors

- Microwave

- Smart tv

- Stainless steel appliances

- High Ceilings

- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- Natural Light

- Renovated Bathroom

- Renovated Kitchen

- Video Intercom

- Dogs allowed

- Cats allowed



No Pets Allowed



