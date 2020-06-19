85 Seaman Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court tennis court

85 Seaman Ave a true generously sized one-bedroom apartment in Inwood, located on one its most picturesque and quiet tree-lined blocks. This extra-large apartment boasts a King-sized bedroom, high ceilings, oversized windows, hardwood floors and ample closet space. Enjoy meals in the newly renovated eat-in windowed kitchen. On-site super and access to some of New York Citys most beautiful outdoor spaces make 85 Seaman Ave one of the most desirable of Inwood.Sunlight streams in through oversized windows providing natural light throughout the day - great for taking photos or your virtual meetings.Green spaces are always within reach with New York City's most beautiful parks and breathtaking water views of the Hudson River within blocks of your new home. Live at the top of Manhattan with access to excellent dining and nightlife, the Cloisters Museum, Dyckman Farmhouse, Baker Field and year-round Farmer's Markets. Inwood Hill Parks outdoor spaces, basketball and tennis courts, softball fields, water views and hiking trails are all within reach. Inwood has so much parkland that the great outdoors is always within reach. You will be in the heart of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Upper Manhattan.Minutes from the A and 1 trains, the Bx12 to the Bronx Zoo and the NY Botanical Gardens, and the Metro North Hudson Line at Marble Hill. Do not hesitate, call today for more information about 85 Seaman Ave.