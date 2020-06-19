All apartments in New York
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

85 Seaman Avenue

85 Seaman Avenue · (646) 823-5544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

85 Seaman Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
85 Seaman Ave a true generously sized one-bedroom apartment in Inwood, located on one its most picturesque and quiet tree-lined blocks. This extra-large apartment boasts a King-sized bedroom, high ceilings, oversized windows, hardwood floors and ample closet space. Enjoy meals in the newly renovated eat-in windowed kitchen. On-site super and access to some of New York Citys most beautiful outdoor spaces make 85 Seaman Ave one of the most desirable of Inwood.Sunlight streams in through oversized windows providing natural light throughout the day - great for taking photos or your virtual meetings.Green spaces are always within reach with New York City's most beautiful parks and breathtaking water views of the Hudson River within blocks of your new home. Live at the top of Manhattan with access to excellent dining and nightlife, the Cloisters Museum, Dyckman Farmhouse, Baker Field and year-round Farmer's Markets. Inwood Hill Parks outdoor spaces, basketball and tennis courts, softball fields, water views and hiking trails are all within reach. Inwood has so much parkland that the great outdoors is always within reach. You will be in the heart of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Upper Manhattan.Minutes from the A and 1 trains, the Bx12 to the Bronx Zoo and the NY Botanical Gardens, and the Metro North Hudson Line at Marble Hill. Do not hesitate, call today for more information about 85 Seaman Ave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Seaman Avenue have any available units?
85 Seaman Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Seaman Avenue have?
Some of 85 Seaman Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Seaman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
85 Seaman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Seaman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 85 Seaman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 85 Seaman Avenue offer parking?
No, 85 Seaman Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 85 Seaman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Seaman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Seaman Avenue have a pool?
No, 85 Seaman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 85 Seaman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 85 Seaman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Seaman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Seaman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
