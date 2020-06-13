85 Eighth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard doorman parking garage hot tub

Welcome home to this oversized, one bedroom at the crossroads of Chelsea, West Village and Meatpacking! This south facing unit has been freshly painted, and comes with a private balcony and through-wall A/C.

The extra large great room has plenty of space for a sizable dining table, without sacrificing any of the living area. Generous, south facing windows provide an abundance of natural light. The plethora of storage is quite impressive, with three double closets with custom shelving, you won't have any trouble fitting all of your essentials!

The updated kitchen features granite countertop and floors, new appliances including Bosch stove/oven and dishwasher, and a Blomberg refrigerator. The fully renovated, spa-like bathroom was completely re-done with tiled floors and walls, quartz sink top, Toto toilet and large, double mirrored medicine cabinet.

The Thomas Eddy is a 24-hour doorman co-op with live in super, full time porter, planted courtyard, and laundry on every floor. Public transportation couldn't be easier A/C/E, L line right out your door. A block away from the 1/2/3.