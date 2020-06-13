All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

85 Eighth Avenue

85 8th Avenue · (212) 500-1191
Location

85 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-E · Avail. now

$3,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this oversized, one bedroom at the crossroads of Chelsea, West Village and Meatpacking! This south facing unit has been freshly painted, and comes with a private balcony and through-wall A/C.
The extra large great room has plenty of space for a sizable dining table, without sacrificing any of the living area. Generous, south facing windows provide an abundance of natural light. The plethora of storage is quite impressive, with three double closets with custom shelving, you won't have any trouble fitting all of your essentials!
The updated kitchen features granite countertop and floors, new appliances including Bosch stove/oven and dishwasher, and a Blomberg refrigerator. The fully renovated, spa-like bathroom was completely re-done with tiled floors and walls, quartz sink top, Toto toilet and large, double mirrored medicine cabinet.
The Thomas Eddy is a 24-hour doorman co-op with live in super, full time porter, planted courtyard, and laundry on every floor. Public transportation couldn't be easier A/C/E, L line right out your door. A block away from the 1/2/3.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
85 Eighth Avenue has a unit available for $3,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Eighth Avenue have?
Some of 85 Eighth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
85 Eighth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 85 Eighth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 85 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 85 Eighth Avenue offers parking.
Does 85 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Eighth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 85 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 85 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 85 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Eighth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
