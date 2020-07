Amenities

Amazing 1 bedroom + home office loft with private outdoor space is now available for rent in hip Chinatown/Lower East Side.This sunny and renovated apartment features an open kitchen withstainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. The kitchen island provides plenty of storage, can function as a dining table, and is on wheels so can be moved around. Five big windowsallows for plenty of sunlight all day long. There are 2 full bathrooms and your own washer/dryer. The bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space and there is a bonus room, which is great for a home office. Plus your very own private terrace!! Central air conditioning throughout the apartment. 1 flight walk up. Tenant pays for all utilities and brokerfee. Sorry no pets allowed. Call for this amazingdeal today!Showing Monday - Friday 10AM - 4:30PM only.