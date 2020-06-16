All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

845 West End Avenue

845 West End Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

845 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
lobby
This sprawling 8 room home boasts pre-war details with high ceilings, spacious rooms, and stunning finishes. Having three bedrooms and 2 maids rooms will give you the opportunity to choose from a variety of different layouts/uses. Move right in, this apartment has the square footage and strong bones to make this your dream home.Apartment features three and a half baths, generous closet space, and hardwood floors. Sunlit living room looks out onto West End Avenue, while the oversized formal dining room allows for hosting fabulous dinner parties.The building has been beautifully restored with updated elevators and a newly renovated lobby. Amenities include a full time doorman, resident manager, fitness center, kids playroom, and bike storage. Laundry, cold storage, and package room in building.Located in the desirable Upper West Side, you would be surrounded by the best restaurants, shops, nightlife, and museums this creative neighborhood has to offer. Walking distance to Central and Riverside Parks, and steps from the 1, 2, 3, B, and C subway lines.This apartment is for sale as well as for rent.Furniture has been digitally staged. StoneCrest1094

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 West End Avenue have any available units?
845 West End Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 West End Avenue have?
Some of 845 West End Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
845 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 845 West End Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 845 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 845 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 845 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 845 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 845 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 845 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 845 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 West End Avenue has units with dishwashers.
