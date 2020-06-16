845 West End Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym bike storage lobby

This sprawling 8 room home boasts pre-war details with high ceilings, spacious rooms, and stunning finishes. Having three bedrooms and 2 maids rooms will give you the opportunity to choose from a variety of different layouts/uses. Move right in, this apartment has the square footage and strong bones to make this your dream home.Apartment features three and a half baths, generous closet space, and hardwood floors. Sunlit living room looks out onto West End Avenue, while the oversized formal dining room allows for hosting fabulous dinner parties.The building has been beautifully restored with updated elevators and a newly renovated lobby. Amenities include a full time doorman, resident manager, fitness center, kids playroom, and bike storage. Laundry, cold storage, and package room in building.Located in the desirable Upper West Side, you would be surrounded by the best restaurants, shops, nightlife, and museums this creative neighborhood has to offer. Walking distance to Central and Riverside Parks, and steps from the 1, 2, 3, B, and C subway lines.This apartment is for sale as well as for rent.Furniture has been digitally staged. StoneCrest1094