Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

845 United Nations Plaza

845 1st Avenue · (212) 838-3700
Location

845 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
valet service
Surround yourself with spectacular views from every room of this magnificent, exquisitely designed apartment high up in Trump World Tower. Occupying the southeast corner of the building, you enter an elegant foyer and proceed into the corner living room with floor-to-ceiling windows which allow for a natural flow of light through elegant frosted glass doors into a southern-facing den/family room. Also off of the foyer to the south is a separate third bedroom with en-suite bath and sliding doors which can divide and privatize the space into two areas. From the living room you move north through a large gracious opening into the formal dining room and on into the large windowed eat-in-kitchen. From the foyer to the left you step into a hallway which leads you past a powder room and a washer/dryer to a bright second bedroom with en-suite bath and proceeds to the expansive Master Suite. The suite contains two walk-in closets, a breathtaking view of the River and a marble bath with double sink, bathtub and stall shower. Hardwood floors, generous closet space and elegant furnishings make this rare furnished three+ bedroom an apartment you don't want to miss! Trump World Tower is a premier residential building located across from the United Nations and the Japanese Society Building. The building offers 24-hour valet, concierge and doorman, private spa and health club facilities, a sixty-foot pool, garage, a private garden for residents and a private driveway on the West side of the property. World Bar and UN Plaza Grill are also located in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 United Nations Plaza have any available units?
845 United Nations Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 United Nations Plaza have?
Some of 845 United Nations Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 United Nations Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
845 United Nations Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 United Nations Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 845 United Nations Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 845 United Nations Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 845 United Nations Plaza does offer parking.
Does 845 United Nations Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 845 United Nations Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 United Nations Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 845 United Nations Plaza has a pool.
Does 845 United Nations Plaza have accessible units?
No, 845 United Nations Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 845 United Nations Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 United Nations Plaza has units with dishwashers.
