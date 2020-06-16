845 United Nations Plaza

Amenities

Surround yourself with spectacular views from every room of this magnificent, exquisitely designed apartment high up in Trump World Tower. Occupying the southeast corner of the building, you enter an elegant foyer and proceed into the corner living room with floor-to-ceiling windows which allow for a natural flow of light through elegant frosted glass doors into a southern-facing den/family room. Also off of the foyer to the south is a separate third bedroom with en-suite bath and sliding doors which can divide and privatize the space into two areas. From the living room you move north through a large gracious opening into the formal dining room and on into the large windowed eat-in-kitchen. From the foyer to the left you step into a hallway which leads you past a powder room and a washer/dryer to a bright second bedroom with en-suite bath and proceeds to the expansive Master Suite. The suite contains two walk-in closets, a breathtaking view of the River and a marble bath with double sink, bathtub and stall shower. Hardwood floors, generous closet space and elegant furnishings make this rare furnished three+ bedroom an apartment you don't want to miss! Trump World Tower is a premier residential building located across from the United Nations and the Japanese Society Building. The building offers 24-hour valet, concierge and doorman, private spa and health club facilities, a sixty-foot pool, garage, a private garden for residents and a private driveway on the West side of the property. World Bar and UN Plaza Grill are also located in the building.