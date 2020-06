Amenities

838 West End Avenue - Property Id: 291839



Renovated 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Penthouse in an elevator building on the Upper West Side!



Apartment Features:

Wrap-around terrace (711 Square Feet)

Stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Ample cabinetry and counter-top space

In-unit washer/dryer

FaceTime and video tours available upon request



Note: These are actual pictures of the home, both virtually staged and vacant.



Building Features (current):

Laundry Room

Pet Friendly



Building Features (to come):

Fitness Center

Resident Lounge with terrace

Yoga Room

Pet Wash Room

Bike Storage

Storage in Building

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291839

