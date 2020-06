Amenities

* Classic true 2BR with all new renovations! NOT a converted 1BR!* Huge corner living room with marble window sills & LOTS OF LIGHT!* Separate Eat-In Kitchen with pantry closet!* Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Countertops!* Dishwasher!* King Sized Master Bedroom!* 2nd bedroom fits a King or Queen Sized bed bedroom set easily!* Part-time Doorman* Live-in Super* Package Room! (No more chasing your amazon deliveries!)* Storage available (for a fee)* Bike Room* Brand new smart card operated Laundry Room!* Guarantors Accepted* Located in the best part of Hudson Heights near the shops and restaurants of West 187th, Franks Gourmet Market, and the A train.* FEE APT bond1630193