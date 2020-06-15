All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

82 West 12th Street

82 West 12th Street · (917) 558-6780
Location

82 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Available June 1st, 2020. I rarely say this but you do not want to pass this one up! Completely renovated and large south facing one bedroom apartment in a completely renovated pre-war (built in 1900) elevator building on West 12th Street/6th Ave in the heart of Greenwich Village and literally 2 streets from the F/M/L train and a 5 minute walk to Union Square. This large one bedroom apartment features plenty of south facing natural light, wide plank oak floors, high ceilings, large living area, open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, soapstone counter-tops and custom cabinetry. The queen-size bedroom faces the back of the building for peace and quiet and features a large closet. The newly renovated bathroom features natural stone flooring and a walk-in shower stall. This 120 year old building has been completed restored and features an elevator, free laundry in the basement and a finished roof deck with 360 degree views of Greenwich Village. This apartment is currently tenant occupied and will need 24 hours advance notice for showings. Pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 West 12th Street have any available units?
82 West 12th Street has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 82 West 12th Street have?
Some of 82 West 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
82 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 82 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 82 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 82 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 82 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 82 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 82 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 82 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 West 12th Street has units with dishwashers.
