82 West 12th Street

Available June 1st, 2020. I rarely say this but you do not want to pass this one up! Completely renovated and large south facing one bedroom apartment in a completely renovated pre-war (built in 1900) elevator building on West 12th Street/6th Ave in the heart of Greenwich Village and literally 2 streets from the F/M/L train and a 5 minute walk to Union Square. This large one bedroom apartment features plenty of south facing natural light, wide plank oak floors, high ceilings, large living area, open kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, soapstone counter-tops and custom cabinetry. The queen-size bedroom faces the back of the building for peace and quiet and features a large closet. The newly renovated bathroom features natural stone flooring and a walk-in shower stall. This 120 year old building has been completed restored and features an elevator, free laundry in the basement and a finished roof deck with 360 degree views of Greenwich Village. This apartment is currently tenant occupied and will need 24 hours advance notice for showings. Pet friendly