805 Columbus Ave

Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedroom Waiting To Be Called Home - UWS - Property Id: 267245
Net effective rent based on a 12 month term. Gross rent $6463
Columbus Square is a collection of five New York luxury apartment buildings in Manhattan. Located in New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood, your future Manhattan apartment is only steps away from the plush greenery of Central Park and provides close proximity to Columbia University, New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Mt. Sinai Hospital. Right at your doorstep is a plethora of your favorite stores and conveniences including Whole Foods, Modell's, TJ Maxx, Michaels, Duane Reade, Chase Bank, Bank of America, Home Goods, Crumbs, Sephora, Starbucks, Petco and more. Our New York City apartments showcase condominium-style living and some of the most breathtaking views of world-renowned Central Park, Hudson River, Midtown, George Washington Bridge and New Jersey Palisades.
* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $6463.00 and 0.5 Months Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267245
Property Id 267245
(RLNE5726848)