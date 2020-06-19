All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

805 Columbus Ave

805 Columbus Avenue · (917) 293-9290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $6194 · Avail. now

$6,194

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Spacious 2 Bedroom Waiting To Be Called Home - UWS - Property Id: 267245

Net effective rent based on a 12 month term. Gross rent $6463

Columbus Square is a collection of five New York luxury apartment buildings in Manhattan. Located in New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood, your future Manhattan apartment is only steps away from the plush greenery of Central Park and provides close proximity to Columbia University, New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Mt. Sinai Hospital. Right at your doorstep is a plethora of your favorite stores and conveniences including Whole Foods, Modell's, TJ Maxx, Michaels, Duane Reade, Chase Bank, Bank of America, Home Goods, Crumbs, Sephora, Starbucks, Petco and more. Our New York City apartments showcase condominium-style living and some of the most breathtaking views of world-renowned Central Park, Hudson River, Midtown, George Washington Bridge and New Jersey Palisades.

* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $6463.00 and 0.5 Months Free
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267245
Property Id 267245

(RLNE5726848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Columbus Ave have any available units?
805 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $6,194 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Columbus Ave have?
Some of 805 Columbus Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
805 Columbus Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Columbus Ave is pet friendly.
Does 805 Columbus Ave offer parking?
No, 805 Columbus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 805 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Columbus Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 805 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 805 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 805 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Columbus Ave has units with dishwashers.
