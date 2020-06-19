805 Columbus Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed gym microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Spacious 2 Bedroom Waiting To Be Called Home - UWS - Property Id: 267245



Net effective rent based on a 12 month term. Gross rent $6463



Columbus Square is a collection of five New York luxury apartment buildings in Manhattan. Located in New York City's Upper West Side neighborhood, your future Manhattan apartment is only steps away from the plush greenery of Central Park and provides close proximity to Columbia University, New York Presbyterian Hospital, and Mt. Sinai Hospital. Right at your doorstep is a plethora of your favorite stores and conveniences including Whole Foods, Modell's, TJ Maxx, Michaels, Duane Reade, Chase Bank, Bank of America, Home Goods, Crumbs, Sephora, Starbucks, Petco and more. Our New York City apartments showcase condominium-style living and some of the most breathtaking views of world-renowned Central Park, Hudson River, Midtown, George Washington Bridge and New Jersey Palisades.



* Listed rent is net effective rent, based on a gross rent of $6463.00 and 0.5 Months Free

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267245

Property Id 267245



(RLNE5726848)