Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

803 Washington Street

803 Washington Street · (561) 325-0534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

803 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
This Full Floor loft style apartment is charming and spacious renovated one bedroom in the heart of the West Village / Meat Packing District, no detail was overlooked by the landlord. As you enter into the apartment you are greeted by the expansive living room and open kitchen, both flooded with light. The windowed kitchen is replete with stainless steel appliances, a tiled backsplash, and marble island. Enjoy morning showers in this completely renovated and windowed bathroom. The apartment also features a large custom built-out closets, beautiful hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. This is a must see!

Located in prime Meatpacking District surrounded by amazing boutiques, restaurants, and transportation options.

Contact us for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Washington Street have any available units?
803 Washington Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 803 Washington Street have?
Some of 803 Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
803 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 803 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 803 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 803 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 803 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 803 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 803 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 803 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
