803 Washington Street

This Full Floor loft style apartment is charming and spacious renovated one bedroom in the heart of the West Village / Meat Packing District, no detail was overlooked by the landlord. As you enter into the apartment you are greeted by the expansive living room and open kitchen, both flooded with light. The windowed kitchen is replete with stainless steel appliances, a tiled backsplash, and marble island. Enjoy morning showers in this completely renovated and windowed bathroom. The apartment also features a large custom built-out closets, beautiful hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. This is a must see!



Located in prime Meatpacking District surrounded by amazing boutiques, restaurants, and transportation options.



Contact us for an appointment today!