Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 6/01/20 - IMMEDIATE RESPONSE AVAILABLE!LARGER THAN A 1-BEDROOM....WITH CENTRAL PARK OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR, this TURN OF THE CENTURY TOWNHOUSE has it all:- OVERSIZED STUDIO with SLEEPING ALCOVE- 10' CEILINGS- ORIGINAL DECO FIREPLACE - ORIGINAL DECORATIVE MOULDING and PEGGED HARDWOOD FLOORS- SEPARATE KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL appliances- ORIGINAL BUILT-IN CABINETRY in BATHROOM with PRESERVED CLAW-FOOT TUB (and shower!)- TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS**PETS ARE VERY WELCOME!!** anchornyc1102368