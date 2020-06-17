All apartments in New York
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

8 SPRUCE STREET

8 Spruce Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Spruce Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

LUXURY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM IN FINANCIAL DISTRICT Residents have exclusive access to 22,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor health, wellness, social, and entertainment amenity spaces. These amenities, together with an extensive range of concierge and lifestyle services, offer residents an experience found only in world-class hotels and resorts. On the southern side of the 6th floor the first of the building's two terraces is outfitted with grills, cafe seating, and dining cabanas with picnic tables. From this terrace residents will enjoy stunning views of Cass Gilbert's classic Woolworth building. The adjacent game room is outfitted with custom designed seating by Gehry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
8 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 8 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 8 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 8 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 8 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 8 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
