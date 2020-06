Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Breathtaking views.



This east-facing gem boasts equal sized bedrooms, incredible views, and an open kitchen concept.

The unit can be used as a 1 or a 2 bedroom with no additional cost. The building is an elevator, laundry building and has an awesome common roof deck for all who love outdoor space. The unit itself has its own Juliette balcony. Pet friendly building with video intercom in all units.

Don't hesitate, as this will likely rent quickly. oxford628630