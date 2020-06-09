All apartments in New York
789 Columbus Avenue
789 Columbus Avenue

789 Columbus Avenue · (212) 727-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

789 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
This unit features large bedroom fits a king size bed, good closet space, lots of natural light and hardwood floors, virtual tours available. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and in-unit washer/dryer.The building offers additional amenities, including: bike room, childrens playroom, concierge, elevator, verizon enabled, gym, laundry in building, livein super, parking available, storage available. B,C,2,3 and 3 trains are close to this Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 789 Columbus Avenue have any available units?
789 Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 789 Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 789 Columbus Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 789 Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
789 Columbus Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 789 Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 789 Columbus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 789 Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 789 Columbus Avenue does offer parking.
Does 789 Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 789 Columbus Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 789 Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 789 Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 789 Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 789 Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 789 Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 789 Columbus Avenue has units with dishwashers.
