789 Columbus Avenue

Amenities

This unit features large bedroom fits a king size bed, good closet space, lots of natural light and hardwood floors, virtual tours available. This great Upper West Side home accepts pets ( On approval ) and has a dishwasher in the kitchen and in-unit washer/dryer.The building offers additional amenities, including: bike room, childrens playroom, concierge, elevator, verizon enabled, gym, laundry in building, livein super, parking available, storage available. B,C,2,3 and 3 trains are close to this Upper West Side building. Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper West Side apartment before your competitors do!