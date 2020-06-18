All apartments in New York
780 MADISON AVE.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

780 MADISON AVE.

780 Madison Avenue · (646) 319-6025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Steps from Central Park, 5th Avenue and the area's best boutiques and fine dining, this beautifully studio is a killer deal. The apartment features a spacious living area with lots of picture windows featuring Western and Southern exposures, an open kitchen with ample cabinet/counter space, and a windowed bathroom. The unit also boasts a number of closets. Perfect for a pied-a-Terre! The building has an elevator, is pet friendly and has a live-in super. Call or email today to arrange a viewing. QLI74916

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 MADISON AVE. have any available units?
780 MADISON AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 780 MADISON AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
780 MADISON AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 MADISON AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 780 MADISON AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 780 MADISON AVE. offer parking?
No, 780 MADISON AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 780 MADISON AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 780 MADISON AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 MADISON AVE. have a pool?
No, 780 MADISON AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 780 MADISON AVE. have accessible units?
No, 780 MADISON AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 780 MADISON AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 MADISON AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 MADISON AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 780 MADISON AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
