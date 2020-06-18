780 MADISON AVE.

Amenities

Steps from Central Park, 5th Avenue and the area's best boutiques and fine dining, this beautifully studio is a killer deal. The apartment features a spacious living area with lots of picture windows featuring Western and Southern exposures, an open kitchen with ample cabinet/counter space, and a windowed bathroom. The unit also boasts a number of closets. Perfect for a pied-a-Terre! The building has an elevator, is pet friendly and has a live-in super. Call or email today to arrange a viewing. QLI74916