78 W 85TH ST.

Columbus/85st~GORGEOUS~FULLY FURNISHED ALCOVE STUDIO~AVAILABLE FOR-2-12 MONTHS Elegant & Gorgeous Pre-war elevator Condo building with lovely mahogany lobby on a charming Upper West Side~ tree lined street off Columbus Avenue. A bright studio with dining alcove & high 10' ceilings ~ exposed white brick wall, lovely hardwood floors. No expense has been spared by the design team, creating one of the most exciting furnished apartments that is available in the short-term furnished marketplace ~ This beautiful apartment, includes: designer contemporary furniture and furnishings, beautiful original art work ~ This home is fully furnished & fully supplied - soup to nuts ~For your entertainment pleasure a Flat screen LLCD TV with Blu ray DVD-DVR ~ The Utilities are all hooked up including wireless internet / cable TV ~ Laundry Room in the building Conveniently located only 1 block to Central Park and B/C train at 86th/CPW & just 2 blocks to 1 train ~ There are Great restaurants and shops EVERYWHERE! ~ transportation, restaurants, shops ~ everything for a wonderful New York experience ~ Available for 2 - 12 months. Sorry No Pets allowed anchornyc993567