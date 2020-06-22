All apartments in New York
Find more places like 78 W 85TH ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
78 W 85TH ST.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

78 W 85TH ST.

78 West 85th Street · (917) 806-3467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

78 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
lobby
Columbus/85st~GORGEOUS~FULLY FURNISHED ALCOVE STUDIO~AVAILABLE FOR-2-12 MONTHS Elegant & Gorgeous Pre-war elevator Condo building with lovely mahogany lobby on a charming Upper West Side~ tree lined street off Columbus Avenue. A bright studio with dining alcove & high 10' ceilings ~ exposed white brick wall, lovely hardwood floors. No expense has been spared by the design team, creating one of the most exciting furnished apartments that is available in the short-term furnished marketplace ~ This beautiful apartment, includes: designer contemporary furniture and furnishings, beautiful original art work ~ This home is fully furnished & fully supplied - soup to nuts ~For your entertainment pleasure a Flat screen LLCD TV with Blu ray DVD-DVR ~ The Utilities are all hooked up including wireless internet / cable TV ~ Laundry Room in the building Conveniently located only 1 block to Central Park and B/C train at 86th/CPW & just 2 blocks to 1 train ~ There are Great restaurants and shops EVERYWHERE! ~ transportation, restaurants, shops ~ everything for a wonderful New York experience ~ Available for 2 - 12 months. Sorry No Pets allowed anchornyc993567

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 W 85TH ST. have any available units?
78 W 85TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 78 W 85TH ST. have?
Some of 78 W 85TH ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78 W 85TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
78 W 85TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 W 85TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 78 W 85TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 78 W 85TH ST. offer parking?
No, 78 W 85TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 78 W 85TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 W 85TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 W 85TH ST. have a pool?
No, 78 W 85TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 78 W 85TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 78 W 85TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 78 W 85TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 W 85TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 78 W 85TH ST.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity