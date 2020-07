Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to this recently renovated true two bedroom unit that features a large living room with stainless steel appliances.



Hardwood floors throughout.



Conveniently located in the LES next to and steps away from the FMJZ trains



Heat and hot water included.

Laundromat across the street