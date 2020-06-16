77 White Street

Amenities

Delivering unprecedented space, light and luxury, this impeccable 5-6-bedroom triplex penthouse loft is a truly rare Tribeca offering in the building that once housed the notorious Mudd Club.Surrounded with historic bones, state-of-the-art luxury and premium designer touches, this Tribeca showplace accommodates quiet daily life and decadent entertaining with equal aplomb. The upper level of the chic triplex is devoted to stylish living and dining spaces flooded with natural light thanks to three skylights and 10 windows encircling the northern, western and southern exposures. In the large great room, a wide-open view up iconic Cortlandt Alley is a handsome backdrop accentuated by a soaring coved ceiling and gleaming ebony floors. The massive chef's kitchen is the literal heart of this floor, and with three sets of smart French doors, the space can be closed or opened as you see fit. Inside the restaurant-worthy cookery, acres of Caesarstone countertops and Makassar Ebony cabinetry surround professional-grade stainless steel appliances, including a vented 48-inch six-burner Wolf range with convection and standard ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator, 150-bottle wine refrigerator and two sinks. A spacious and sunny media room with a rolldown projector screen and powder room feature the building's signature exposed beam ceilings and brick, and a large bedroom suite with windowed en suite bathroom completes the level. Four more bedrooms are tucked on the lower level for optimal privacy. In the sprawling master suite, you'll find large windows facing north and west, a long row of impeccable built-in closets and a huge fitted walk-in. The en suite windowed bathroom is suitable for a five-star presidential suite, featuring swaths of Italian marble, a jetted soaking tub, frameless glass shower and dual-sink vanity. There's a second complete bedroom suite down the hall, and two more bedrooms share a large Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Multiple large storage rooms and closets, plus a large laundry room outfitted with a sink and refrigerator, ensure belongings, laundry and midnight snacks are within easy reach.This fine home is crowned by a spacious solarium which opens to a spectacular roof deck. Outfitted with a complete outdoor kitchen, featuring a grill, sink and refrigerator, the deck serves as a well-equipped rooftop great room bathed in jaw-dropping downtown views.Built in 1888 as a classic store-and-loft building, 77 White Street was home to the Mudd Club in the late 70s and early 80s. A haven for underground music and fashion, the nightclub/art space was frequented by the likes of Basquiat, Madonna, David Byrne, Debbie Harry, Allen Ginsburg, William Burroughs, Anna Sui and Betsey Johnson, with a fourth-floor art gallery curated by Keith Haring. Today the building is a boutique condominium. Set within the Tribeca Historic District, this venerable location delivers coveted Downtown living with easy access to exciting SoHo, Fidi, Little Italy, Nolita and the Bowery. Still an epicenter for art and fashion, renowned boutiques, art galleries and experimental cuisine are found on the neighboring blocks. Transportation from this highly accessible neighborhood is unbeatable with N/Q/R/Q, J/Z, 4/5/6, A/C/E and 1 trains all at your disposal.Seeing is believing!!