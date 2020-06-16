All apartments in New York
77 White Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

77 White Street

77 White Street · (212) 941-2560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 White Street, New York, NY 10013
Civic Center

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$23,500

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
stainless steel
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
Delivering unprecedented space, light and luxury, this impeccable 5-6-bedroom triplex penthouse loft is a truly rare Tribeca offering in the building that once housed the notorious Mudd Club.Surrounded with historic bones, state-of-the-art luxury and premium designer touches, this Tribeca showplace accommodates quiet daily life and decadent entertaining with equal aplomb. The upper level of the chic triplex is devoted to stylish living and dining spaces flooded with natural light thanks to three skylights and 10 windows encircling the northern, western and southern exposures. In the large great room, a wide-open view up iconic Cortlandt Alley is a handsome backdrop accentuated by a soaring coved ceiling and gleaming ebony floors. The massive chef's kitchen is the literal heart of this floor, and with three sets of smart French doors, the space can be closed or opened as you see fit. Inside the restaurant-worthy cookery, acres of Caesarstone countertops and Makassar Ebony cabinetry surround professional-grade stainless steel appliances, including a vented 48-inch six-burner Wolf range with convection and standard ovens, Sub-Zero refrigerator, 150-bottle wine refrigerator and two sinks. A spacious and sunny media room with a rolldown projector screen and powder room feature the building's signature exposed beam ceilings and brick, and a large bedroom suite with windowed en suite bathroom completes the level. Four more bedrooms are tucked on the lower level for optimal privacy. In the sprawling master suite, you'll find large windows facing north and west, a long row of impeccable built-in closets and a huge fitted walk-in. The en suite windowed bathroom is suitable for a five-star presidential suite, featuring swaths of Italian marble, a jetted soaking tub, frameless glass shower and dual-sink vanity. There's a second complete bedroom suite down the hall, and two more bedrooms share a large Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Multiple large storage rooms and closets, plus a large laundry room outfitted with a sink and refrigerator, ensure belongings, laundry and midnight snacks are within easy reach.This fine home is crowned by a spacious solarium which opens to a spectacular roof deck. Outfitted with a complete outdoor kitchen, featuring a grill, sink and refrigerator, the deck serves as a well-equipped rooftop great room bathed in jaw-dropping downtown views.Built in 1888 as a classic store-and-loft building, 77 White Street was home to the Mudd Club in the late 70s and early 80s. A haven for underground music and fashion, the nightclub/art space was frequented by the likes of Basquiat, Madonna, David Byrne, Debbie Harry, Allen Ginsburg, William Burroughs, Anna Sui and Betsey Johnson, with a fourth-floor art gallery curated by Keith Haring. Today the building is a boutique condominium. Set within the Tribeca Historic District, this venerable location delivers coveted Downtown living with easy access to exciting SoHo, Fidi, Little Italy, Nolita and the Bowery. Still an epicenter for art and fashion, renowned boutiques, art galleries and experimental cuisine are found on the neighboring blocks. Transportation from this highly accessible neighborhood is unbeatable with N/Q/R/Q, J/Z, 4/5/6, A/C/E and 1 trains all at your disposal.Seeing is believing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 White Street have any available units?
77 White Street has a unit available for $23,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 White Street have?
Some of 77 White Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 White Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 White Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 White Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 White Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 77 White Street offer parking?
No, 77 White Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 White Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 White Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 White Street have a pool?
No, 77 White Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 White Street have accessible units?
No, 77 White Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 White Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 White Street does not have units with dishwashers.
