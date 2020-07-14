All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

750 Broadway St 3T

750 Broadway · (281) 763-9523
Location

750 Broadway, New York, NY 10003
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3T · Avail. now

$5,816

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
doorman
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA in NoHo_Doorman - Property Id: 315109

Available Immediately~NoHo

****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT****

This is a sun blasted 2BR/2BA in the heart of NoHo in a doorman building. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, tons of windows, stainless steel appliances, 2 very large bedrooms and 2 marble baths.

*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $6345

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/750-broadway-st-new-york-ny-unit-3t/315109
Property Id 315109

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Broadway St 3T have any available units?
750 Broadway St 3T has a unit available for $5,816 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Broadway St 3T have?
Some of 750 Broadway St 3T's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Broadway St 3T currently offering any rent specials?
750 Broadway St 3T is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Broadway St 3T pet-friendly?
No, 750 Broadway St 3T is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 750 Broadway St 3T offer parking?
No, 750 Broadway St 3T does not offer parking.
Does 750 Broadway St 3T have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 Broadway St 3T does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Broadway St 3T have a pool?
No, 750 Broadway St 3T does not have a pool.
Does 750 Broadway St 3T have accessible units?
No, 750 Broadway St 3T does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Broadway St 3T have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Broadway St 3T has units with dishwashers.
