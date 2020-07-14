750 Broadway St 3T

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel doorman some paid utils microwave

Sun Blasted 2BR/2BA in NoHo_Doorman - Property Id: 315109



Available Immediately~NoHo



****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT****



This is a sun blasted 2BR/2BA in the heart of NoHo in a doorman building. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, tons of windows, stainless steel appliances, 2 very large bedrooms and 2 marble baths.



*Listed rent is the net effective rent with 1 month free on a 12 month lease; Gross rent is $6345



Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/750-broadway-st-new-york-ny-unit-3t/315109

No Pets Allowed



