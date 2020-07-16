75 Kenmare Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym courtyard

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking garage lobby

Furnished rental only.Brand new furniture collection from Restoration Hardware, motorized shades installed, Flexispot height adjustable desk, LG 65”Class Smart-4KUHD TV. and etc…This smartly designed east facing one-bedroom, one-bath residence overlooks a lushly landscaped courtyard. The open living plan features white oak floors throughout, expansive windows and a concealed laundry closet with washer and dryer. The well-appointed kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances, a marble island with a custom oak bar top, accented by a rear pewter topped counter, marble backsplash, matte-white cabinetry and an integrated oak paneled refrigerator. The bathroom boasts a frameless glass enclosed shower, custom floating elm vanity with Bianco drama marble countertop and sink with brushed-nickel fixtures, and a dramatic custom backlit satin bronze and nickel framed mirror create a sleek retreat finished with French vanilla marble and titanium Travertine walls.The curated collection of one to four bedroom residences at 75 Kenmare, born out of the collective vision of Lenny Kravitz's design firm, Kravitz Design, architect Andre Kikoski and developer DHA Capital, introduces the new look of luxury in heart of downtown Manhattan. An array of amenities are offered including a 24-hour attended lobby, landscaped courtyard, rooftop terrace, state-of-the art fitness center and underground automated parking garage. All of this in the heart of NoLita, a uniquely enigmatic and artistically charged neighborhood perched at the intersection of four distinct cultural epicenters? SoHo, NoHo, the Lower East Side and Little Italy.