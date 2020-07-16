All apartments in New York
Find more places like 75 Kenmare Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
75 Kenmare Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:31 PM

75 Kenmare Street

75 Kenmare Street · (917) 841-0926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

75 Kenmare Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3H · Avail. now

$5,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
lobby
Furnished rental only.Brand new furniture collection from Restoration Hardware, motorized shades installed, Flexispot height adjustable desk, LG 65”Class Smart-4KUHD TV. and etc…This smartly designed east facing one-bedroom, one-bath residence overlooks a lushly landscaped courtyard. The open living plan features white oak floors throughout, expansive windows and a concealed laundry closet with washer and dryer. The well-appointed kitchen is outfitted with Gaggenau appliances, a marble island with a custom oak bar top, accented by a rear pewter topped counter, marble backsplash, matte-white cabinetry and an integrated oak paneled refrigerator. The bathroom boasts a frameless glass enclosed shower, custom floating elm vanity with Bianco drama marble countertop and sink with brushed-nickel fixtures, and a dramatic custom backlit satin bronze and nickel framed mirror create a sleek retreat finished with French vanilla marble and titanium Travertine walls.The curated collection of one to four bedroom residences at 75 Kenmare, born out of the collective vision of Lenny Kravitz's design firm, Kravitz Design, architect Andre Kikoski and developer DHA Capital, introduces the new look of luxury in heart of downtown Manhattan. An array of amenities are offered including a 24-hour attended lobby, landscaped courtyard, rooftop terrace, state-of-the art fitness center and underground automated parking garage. All of this in the heart of NoLita, a uniquely enigmatic and artistically charged neighborhood perched at the intersection of four distinct cultural epicenters? SoHo, NoHo, the Lower East Side and Little Italy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Kenmare Street have any available units?
75 Kenmare Street has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Kenmare Street have?
Some of 75 Kenmare Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Kenmare Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Kenmare Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Kenmare Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 Kenmare Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 75 Kenmare Street offer parking?
Yes, 75 Kenmare Street offers parking.
Does 75 Kenmare Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Kenmare Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Kenmare Street have a pool?
No, 75 Kenmare Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Kenmare Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Kenmare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Kenmare Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Kenmare Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 75 Kenmare Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity