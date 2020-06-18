All apartments in New York
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

735 W 172ND ST.

735 West 172nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

735 West 172nd Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities: -Gut Renovated Stainless Steel / Granite Kitchen -Microwave -Gut Renovated Bathroom with floor to ceiling tile -Brand new hardwood floors -Abundant Closets -Utilities Included: Heat and Hot Water Building Amenities: -Laundry Room-On Site super and reliable property management -Cable/Internet Ready -Steps away from J. Hood Wright Park -3 Blocks to the A express train at 175th Street -Walking Distance to NY Presbyterian Hospital**Please note price reflects owner concession of 1/2 month free. Gross rent is $1975**The West of Broadway Neighborhood of Washington Heights is truly one of the remaining bastions of gracious living In Northern Manhattan. Nestled between Hudson Heights to the North and the Audobon Park District to the South, you will find a variety of opportunities to escape the hustle of Midtown and Downtown NYC. J. Hood Wright Park is steps away from the property, as well as Riverside Park and the famous bike path overlooking the Hudson River. About 1 mile up you will find Historic Fort Tryon Park and the Cloisters Museum. A short train ride will take you to Inwood Hill Park, which is home to some of the last remaining natural forest area in Manhattan. Nearby on 181st there is plenty of dining options, as well as along Broadway. The property is closest to the A express train at 175th and the 1 train at 168th. NY Presbyterian Hospital as well as the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and Weill Cornell Medical College is walking distance. The photos found on the listing are not of the actual unit but do reflect the typical finishes of our renovated apartments from this line of the property. livingny99415

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 W 172ND ST. have any available units?
735 W 172ND ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 W 172ND ST. have?
Some of 735 W 172ND ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 W 172ND ST. currently offering any rent specials?
735 W 172ND ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 W 172ND ST. pet-friendly?
No, 735 W 172ND ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 735 W 172ND ST. offer parking?
No, 735 W 172ND ST. does not offer parking.
Does 735 W 172ND ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 W 172ND ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 W 172ND ST. have a pool?
No, 735 W 172ND ST. does not have a pool.
Does 735 W 172ND ST. have accessible units?
No, 735 W 172ND ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 735 W 172ND ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 W 172ND ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
