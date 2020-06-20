All apartments in New York
Home
/
New York, NY
/
731 Saint Nicholas Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:09 AM

731 Saint Nicholas Avenue

731 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

731 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
731 St. Nicholas Ave Apt 3A New York, NY 10031 Available for July 1.

This renovated Jr. 1 bed apt features hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and has 5 east facing windows that allows stunning natural light. The living room can fit a love seat, coffee table and entertainment system. The bedroom can fit a queen size bed. The separate kitchen has full size stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. The marble bathroom is spacious and good storage. The building is well maintained.

Just a short distance away to IHOP, Starbucks, Jackie Robinson Park, New York Sports Club, and NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem. The A,B,C,D Trains (145th St and St. Nicholas) is right out your door for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
731 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
731 Saint Nicholas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
