731 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

731 St. Nicholas Ave Apt 3A New York, NY 10031 Available for July 1.



This renovated Jr. 1 bed apt features hardwood floors throughout, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, high ceilings and has 5 east facing windows that allows stunning natural light. The living room can fit a love seat, coffee table and entertainment system. The bedroom can fit a queen size bed. The separate kitchen has full size stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinets. The marble bathroom is spacious and good storage. The building is well maintained.



Just a short distance away to IHOP, Starbucks, Jackie Robinson Park, New York Sports Club, and NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem. The A,B,C,D Trains (145th St and St. Nicholas) is right out your door for your convenience.