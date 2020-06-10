72 Thompson St

Amenities
Located on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Soho, this 6-story stunner offers the perks of new construction without losing any of its pre-war charm. Recent renovations include a common rooftop terrace, new elevator, and fitness and laundry rooms. There is even a virtual doorman to assist with deliveries.
The building, positioned between Spring and Broome Streets, is comprised of 39 apartments all beautifully designed with hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows, and top-of-the-line fixtures. Penthouse units are further highlighted with private rooftop terraces offering incredible views.
Apartment Features:
Chef-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Charming exposed brick wall
Queen-sized bedroom
High ceilings and large windows
Spa-style bathroom with chrome finishes
Premium wide-plank hardwood floors
Recessed lighting
Central A/C
Building Features:
Charming and quiet residential block
Centrally located to all of Soho's best dining and shopping
Sleek, tastefully designed hallways
On-Site Superintendent
Package Room
Virtual Doorman
Laundry Facilities On-Site
Fitness Center
Shared and furnished roof deck