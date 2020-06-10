72 Thompson St

Amenities

Located on a quiet tree-lined street in the heart of Soho, this 6-story stunner offers the perks of new construction without losing any of its pre-war charm. Recent renovations include a common rooftop terrace, new elevator, and fitness and laundry rooms. There is even a virtual doorman to assist with deliveries.

The building, positioned between Spring and Broome Streets, is comprised of 39 apartments all beautifully designed with hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows, and top-of-the-line fixtures. Penthouse units are further highlighted with private rooftop terraces offering incredible views.



Apartment Features:

Chef-style kitchen with stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Charming exposed brick wall

Queen-sized bedroom

High ceilings and large windows

Spa-style bathroom with chrome finishes

Premium wide-plank hardwood floors

Recessed lighting

Central A/C



Building Features:

Charming and quiet residential block

Centrally located to all of Soho's best dining and shopping

Sleek, tastefully designed hallways

On-Site Superintendent

Package Room

Virtual Doorman

Laundry Facilities On-Site

Fitness Center

Shared and furnished roof deck