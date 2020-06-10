70 Orchard Street

Amenities

Sweet and Sunny, absolutely giant Loft Studio apartment available in a well maintained building. This apartment is bigger than the one bedrooms for under $2500! High ceilings, newly finished hardwood floors, exposed brick, decorative fireplaces, industrial chic kitchen and newly renovated bathroom. The ULTIMATE Lower East Side South of Delancey steps to the beset restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping. One block to the F, J, M and Z trains and only a few blocks to the B and D trains. Call now for a video, facetime tour or in person tour with social distancing.



10% of the yearly rent broker's fee negotiable.