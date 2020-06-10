All apartments in New York
70 Orchard Street
70 Orchard Street

70 Orchard Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOW FEE IF YOU ACT FAST!!!

Sweet and Sunny, absolutely giant Loft Studio apartment available in a well maintained building. This apartment is bigger than the one bedrooms for under $2500! High ceilings, newly finished hardwood floors, exposed brick, decorative fireplaces, industrial chic kitchen and newly renovated bathroom. The ULTIMATE Lower East Side South of Delancey steps to the beset restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping. One block to the F, J, M and Z trains and only a few blocks to the B and D trains. Call now for a video, facetime tour or in person tour with social distancing.

10% of the yearly rent broker's fee negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Orchard Street have any available units?
70 Orchard Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 70 Orchard Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Orchard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Orchard Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Orchard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 Orchard Street offer parking?
No, 70 Orchard Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 Orchard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Orchard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Orchard Street have a pool?
No, 70 Orchard Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Orchard Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Orchard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Orchard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Orchard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Orchard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 Orchard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
