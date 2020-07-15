All apartments in New York
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

70 Greene Street

70 Greene Street · (212) 932-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit PH · Avail. now

$32,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
hot tub
The triplex penthouse at 70 Greene consists of three levels of grand interiors and outdoor space. Elevator access allows direct entry to the foyer. Complete with generously proportioned kitchen, the five bedroom triplex penthouse provides more than enough space for entertaining. Skylights allow sunshine to pour throughout the penthouse's impressive interiors, while three terraces and a hot tub with outdoor shower and adjoining sky lounge act as private open-air sanctuaries from the city.

Located in the SoHo Cast Iron Historic District between Spring and Broome streets, 70 Greene Street is one of the area's only townhouses, originally built as a combined residence and storefront for a silk merchant in 1860. Today, the pristine restoration of the building's exterior by one of the world's most celebrated restoration architects reinstates 70 Greene's 19th century grandeur.

The latter part of the 19th century found Greene Street thriving with textile firms, including the New York City Silk Manufacturing Company-the original inhabitant of 70 Greene's storefront. From an ideal location parallel to Broadway, much of the country's silks and lace was bought and sold along Greene Street. Walking along Greene Street today will lead you through five cobblestone blocks of art, designer fashion, and intimate cafes.

The interior of the building has been meticulously modernized and redesigned into two beautiful full-floor residences and a spectacular triplex penthouse. All are crafted with exquisite mahogany and oak finishes, ample sunlit space, and custom-designed appliances and technology, inside and out.

Known for its landmarked architecture, sunlit parks, and charming street life, SoHo is one of New York City's most coveted neighborhoods. Its unique collection of galleries, boutiques, and restaurants has captivated visitors and residents alike for decades.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Greene Street have any available units?
70 Greene Street has a unit available for $32,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Greene Street have?
Some of 70 Greene Street's amenities include patio / balcony, elevator, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Greene Street currently offering any rent specials?
70 Greene Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Greene Street pet-friendly?
No, 70 Greene Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 Greene Street offer parking?
No, 70 Greene Street does not offer parking.
Does 70 Greene Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 Greene Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Greene Street have a pool?
No, 70 Greene Street does not have a pool.
Does 70 Greene Street have accessible units?
No, 70 Greene Street does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Greene Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Greene Street does not have units with dishwashers.
