Amenities

patio / balcony elevator clubhouse hot tub

The triplex penthouse at 70 Greene consists of three levels of grand interiors and outdoor space. Elevator access allows direct entry to the foyer. Complete with generously proportioned kitchen, the five bedroom triplex penthouse provides more than enough space for entertaining. Skylights allow sunshine to pour throughout the penthouse's impressive interiors, while three terraces and a hot tub with outdoor shower and adjoining sky lounge act as private open-air sanctuaries from the city.



Located in the SoHo Cast Iron Historic District between Spring and Broome streets, 70 Greene Street is one of the area's only townhouses, originally built as a combined residence and storefront for a silk merchant in 1860. Today, the pristine restoration of the building's exterior by one of the world's most celebrated restoration architects reinstates 70 Greene's 19th century grandeur.



The latter part of the 19th century found Greene Street thriving with textile firms, including the New York City Silk Manufacturing Company-the original inhabitant of 70 Greene's storefront. From an ideal location parallel to Broadway, much of the country's silks and lace was bought and sold along Greene Street. Walking along Greene Street today will lead you through five cobblestone blocks of art, designer fashion, and intimate cafes.



The interior of the building has been meticulously modernized and redesigned into two beautiful full-floor residences and a spectacular triplex penthouse. All are crafted with exquisite mahogany and oak finishes, ample sunlit space, and custom-designed appliances and technology, inside and out.



Known for its landmarked architecture, sunlit parks, and charming street life, SoHo is one of New York City's most coveted neighborhoods. Its unique collection of galleries, boutiques, and restaurants has captivated visitors and residents alike for decades.