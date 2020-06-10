All apartments in New York
70 E 12th St Apt 6A
70 E 12th St Apt 6A

70 East 12th Street · (347) 746-9278
Location

70 East 12th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Stunning Apartment is available for rent in Noho, Manhattan !!
Very nice and luxurious apartment located in a well renovated townhouse! Newly renovated luxurious apartment with elegant hardwood flooring, equip with surround sound and intercom systems. Gorgeous open floor plan, living, Dining, kitchen Bar with maple cabinets, Granite countertops and Energy star stainless steel appliances. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Bath with marble floor. Fireplace in living room, off street parking, car garage, separate storage space and laundry in partial finished basement. Close to major highway and public transportation.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 E 12th St Apt 6A have any available units?
70 E 12th St Apt 6A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 E 12th St Apt 6A have?
Some of 70 E 12th St Apt 6A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 E 12th St Apt 6A currently offering any rent specials?
70 E 12th St Apt 6A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 E 12th St Apt 6A pet-friendly?
No, 70 E 12th St Apt 6A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 70 E 12th St Apt 6A offer parking?
Yes, 70 E 12th St Apt 6A does offer parking.
Does 70 E 12th St Apt 6A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 E 12th St Apt 6A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 E 12th St Apt 6A have a pool?
No, 70 E 12th St Apt 6A does not have a pool.
Does 70 E 12th St Apt 6A have accessible units?
No, 70 E 12th St Apt 6A does not have accessible units.
Does 70 E 12th St Apt 6A have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 E 12th St Apt 6A does not have units with dishwashers.
