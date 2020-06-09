697 Tenth Ave

Amenities
This fantastic front facing, renovated 1 bedroom apartment features an in unit washer & dryer, marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, granite kitchen, and high ceilings. Available for June 1st occupancy. Located in great Hells Kitchen/Midtown West location close to great shopping, theater and the center of the city! Conveniently near public transportation, the apartment is just steps from the M50 crosstown bus, and uptown / downtown busses. Short walk to the C & E train.