697 Tenth Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

This fantastic front facing, renovated 1 bedroom apartment features an in unit washer & dryer, marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, granite kitchen, and high ceilings. Available for June 1st occupancy. Located in great Hells Kitchen/Midtown West location close to great shopping, theater and the center of the city! Conveniently near public transportation, the apartment is just steps from the M50 crosstown bus, and uptown / downtown busses. Short walk to the C & E train.