697 Tenth Ave
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:01 PM

697 Tenth Ave

697 10th Avenue · (646) 389-1053
Location

697 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
This fantastic front facing, renovated 1 bedroom apartment features an in unit washer & dryer, marble bathroom, granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Unit is accented by hardwood floors, granite kitchen, and high ceilings. Available for June 1st occupancy. Located in great Hells Kitchen/Midtown West location close to great shopping, theater and the center of the city! Conveniently near public transportation, the apartment is just steps from the M50 crosstown bus, and uptown / downtown busses. Short walk to the C & E train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 697 Tenth Ave have any available units?
697 Tenth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 697 Tenth Ave have?
Some of 697 Tenth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 697 Tenth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
697 Tenth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 697 Tenth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 697 Tenth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 697 Tenth Ave offer parking?
No, 697 Tenth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 697 Tenth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 697 Tenth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 697 Tenth Ave have a pool?
No, 697 Tenth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 697 Tenth Ave have accessible units?
No, 697 Tenth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 697 Tenth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 697 Tenth Ave has units with dishwashers.
