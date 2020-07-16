All apartments in New York
680 West End Ave

680 West End Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

680 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8-A · Avail. now

$9,162

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3 full baths home on a beautiful block on West End Avenue!

This apartment is renovated with an elegant and well laid out kitchen and 3 renovated bathrooms. This is a bright space, facing East and West. The gross rent is $9,995. The net rent is $9,162 based on one month free rent!

South-East facing corner apartment, offering approximately 2,350 square feet of space!
This large and gracious layout includes a welcoming entry foyer that steps forward into a grand living room. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room. The kitchen is generous and comes with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and abundant storage.
The maid's room is larger than a standard size, allows you to use it as a 4th bedroom/Guest room, etc with its own bath!

The bedroom wing is nicely separated from the living area and offers privacy. There are 3 king-sized bedrooms with lots of closets and a windowed hall marble bathroom.
The corner master bedroom is in its own wing, with enormous closets and en-suite bathroom.

Some of the prewar highlights of this apartment are the moldings, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and large sun-filled windows throughout.

This is in a full-service building with amazing doorman and staff, a resident super and bike room and storage space in the basement is available to a new tenant.

Only few steps to the express subway station on Broadway! Close to Hippo park on Riverside Drive, trades Joes, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 West End Ave have any available units?
680 West End Ave has a unit available for $9,162 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 680 West End Ave have?
Some of 680 West End Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 680 West End Ave currently offering any rent specials?
680 West End Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 West End Ave pet-friendly?
No, 680 West End Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 680 West End Ave offer parking?
No, 680 West End Ave does not offer parking.
Does 680 West End Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 West End Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 West End Ave have a pool?
No, 680 West End Ave does not have a pool.
Does 680 West End Ave have accessible units?
No, 680 West End Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 680 West End Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 West End Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
