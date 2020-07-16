680 West End Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman bike storage

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 3 full baths home on a beautiful block on West End Avenue!



This apartment is renovated with an elegant and well laid out kitchen and 3 renovated bathrooms. This is a bright space, facing East and West. The gross rent is $9,995. The net rent is $9,162 based on one month free rent!



South-East facing corner apartment, offering approximately 2,350 square feet of space!

This large and gracious layout includes a welcoming entry foyer that steps forward into a grand living room. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room. The kitchen is generous and comes with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, and abundant storage.

The maid's room is larger than a standard size, allows you to use it as a 4th bedroom/Guest room, etc with its own bath!



The bedroom wing is nicely separated from the living area and offers privacy. There are 3 king-sized bedrooms with lots of closets and a windowed hall marble bathroom.

The corner master bedroom is in its own wing, with enormous closets and en-suite bathroom.



Some of the prewar highlights of this apartment are the moldings, beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, and large sun-filled windows throughout.



This is in a full-service building with amazing doorman and staff, a resident super and bike room and storage space in the basement is available to a new tenant.



Only few steps to the express subway station on Broadway! Close to Hippo park on Riverside Drive, trades Joes, etc.