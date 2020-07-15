All apartments in New York
68 CLINTON ST.
68 CLINTON ST.

68 Clinton Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

68 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 bedroom apartment features a marble bathroom, and a granite kitchen with dishwasher. Exposed brick, high ceilings, and crown molding. Available for August 1st occupancy. Awesome, trendy location is conveniently located just two blocks from the F, M and J trains at Essex Street and two blocks from the M15 bus running up 1st Avenue and steps from some the city's best restaurants and nightlife.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 CLINTON ST. have any available units?
68 CLINTON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 CLINTON ST. have?
Some of 68 CLINTON ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 CLINTON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
68 CLINTON ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 CLINTON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 68 CLINTON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 68 CLINTON ST. offer parking?
No, 68 CLINTON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 68 CLINTON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 CLINTON ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 CLINTON ST. have a pool?
No, 68 CLINTON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 68 CLINTON ST. have accessible units?
No, 68 CLINTON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 68 CLINTON ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 CLINTON ST. has units with dishwashers.
