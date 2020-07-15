68 CLINTON ST.

Amenities

2 bedroom apartment features a marble bathroom, and a granite kitchen with dishwasher. Exposed brick, high ceilings, and crown molding. Available for August 1st occupancy. Awesome, trendy location is conveniently located just two blocks from the F, M and J trains at Essex Street and two blocks from the M15 bus running up 1st Avenue and steps from some the city's best restaurants and nightlife.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.