668 Sixth Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors clubhouse fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities clubhouse

NO BROKER FEE TO TENANTS. TENANTS BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE. This spacious floor-through 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of the Flatiron District and available for immediate move in. The extra-large, east-facing living room has a decorative fireplace and will comfortably accommodate separate dining and office areas. There is a windowed kitchen with 2 burner electric cooktop, but no oven and no dishwasher. Both bedrooms have a western exposure and are large enough to fit queen size beds. This unit will be freshly painted, has refinished bamboo floors, recessed lighting and exposed brick.Conveniently located on 6th Avenue at 21st Street just a short distance from the F, M, N, W, R and PATH trains at 23rd Street, and in close proximity to an endless variety of neighborhood shops, restaurants and amenities including Trader Joes, Flatiron Lounge, Cafeteria, Ferris, Sugarfish, The City Bakery and much, much more. 4th floor walk-up building.