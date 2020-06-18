All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:00 AM

668 Sixth Avenue

668 6th Avenue · (212) 941-2559
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

668 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
clubhouse
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
NO BROKER FEE TO TENANTS. TENANTS BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE. This spacious floor-through 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of the Flatiron District and available for immediate move in. The extra-large, east-facing living room has a decorative fireplace and will comfortably accommodate separate dining and office areas. There is a windowed kitchen with 2 burner electric cooktop, but no oven and no dishwasher. Both bedrooms have a western exposure and are large enough to fit queen size beds. This unit will be freshly painted, has refinished bamboo floors, recessed lighting and exposed brick.Conveniently located on 6th Avenue at 21st Street just a short distance from the F, M, N, W, R and PATH trains at 23rd Street, and in close proximity to an endless variety of neighborhood shops, restaurants and amenities including Trader Joes, Flatiron Lounge, Cafeteria, Ferris, Sugarfish, The City Bakery and much, much more. 4th floor walk-up building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
668 Sixth Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 Sixth Avenue have?
Some of 668 Sixth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
668 Sixth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 668 Sixth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 668 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 668 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 668 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Sixth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 668 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 668 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 668 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 668 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
