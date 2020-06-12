660 Riverside Drive

Amenities

This is a fully furnished studio located on Riverside Drive, between 143rd and 144th Street. The entrance door opens up into the living room that is furnished with two double size sofabeds, two closets, a coffee table and a TV. The open kitchen is equipped with a sink, a stove, an oven, a microwave oven, a dishwasher and a refrigerator with freezing compartment. The bathroom has a sink, a shower in a tub and a toilet. Transportation 1 train is on 145th Street/Broadway A, B, C, and D trains are on 145th Street/St. Nicholas Avenue Neighborhood: Hamilton Heights stretches west from Edgecombe Avenue at its easternmost end, to Henry Hudson Pkwy. From the rusticity of Gothic buildings, to the smart Romanesque arches, to intricate terracotta details, there is a fusion of many architectural styles here. The serenity at the sloping parks and the cacophony in the street stalls incites one to spend the evening out exploring. This area is well connected to the rest of Manhattan by the 1, A, B, C, and D Subway lines.