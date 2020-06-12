All apartments in New York
Find more places like 660 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
660 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

660 Riverside Drive

660 Riverside Drive · (646) 374-8930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

660 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
elevator
microwave
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
This is a fully furnished studio located on Riverside Drive, between 143rd and 144th Street. The entrance door opens up into the living room that is furnished with two double size sofabeds, two closets, a coffee table and a TV. The open kitchen is equipped with a sink, a stove, an oven, a microwave oven, a dishwasher and a refrigerator with freezing compartment. The bathroom has a sink, a shower in a tub and a toilet. Transportation 1 train is on 145th Street/Broadway A, B, C, and D trains are on 145th Street/St. Nicholas Avenue Neighborhood: Hamilton Heights stretches west from Edgecombe Avenue at its easternmost end, to Henry Hudson Pkwy. From the rusticity of Gothic buildings, to the smart Romanesque arches, to intricate terracotta details, there is a fusion of many architectural styles here. The serenity at the sloping parks and the cacophony in the street stalls incites one to spend the evening out exploring. This area is well connected to the rest of Manhattan by the 1, A, B, C, and D Subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 Riverside Drive have any available units?
660 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 660 Riverside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, elevator, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
660 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 660 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 660 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 660 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 660 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 660 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 660 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 660 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 660 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 Riverside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 660 Riverside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
Parc 77
50 W 77th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity