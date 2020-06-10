Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman bbq/grill

New to the market! Great opportunity available to rent spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath loft located in the nexus of Greenwich Village and Chelsea. The Greenwich Condo is one of Downtown's premier 24 hour full service buildings. This pre-war condo features hardwood floors throughout, an open kitchen with black granite counters, a central island, GE Monogram appliances, washer and dryer and high ceilings. The large master bedroom has its own walk-in-closet. The 2nd bedroom can easily be converted to a home office. The building features a common roof deck w/ gas grill and 360 degree views. Pets case by case. 65 West 13th Street is located near FML, 123.