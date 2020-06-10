All apartments in New York
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

65 West 13th Street

65 West 13th Street · (212) 941-2630
Location

65 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
bbq/grill
New to the market! Great opportunity available to rent spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath loft located in the nexus of Greenwich Village and Chelsea. The Greenwich Condo is one of Downtown's premier 24 hour full service buildings. This pre-war condo features hardwood floors throughout, an open kitchen with black granite counters, a central island, GE Monogram appliances, washer and dryer and high ceilings. The large master bedroom has its own walk-in-closet. The 2nd bedroom can easily be converted to a home office. The building features a common roof deck w/ gas grill and 360 degree views. Pets case by case. 65 West 13th Street is located near FML, 123.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 West 13th Street have any available units?
65 West 13th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 West 13th Street have?
Some of 65 West 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
65 West 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 West 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 65 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 65 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 65 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 West 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 65 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 65 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 65 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 65 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 West 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
