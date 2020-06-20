632 West End Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home! Walk around and see green from every window! Only two flights up.



This quiet, enchanting, 1 bedroom features garden views and south & east exposures.



Special features include a deco wood-burning fireplace, 11 foot high ceilings, renovated open kitchen with granite counter-tops and renovated windowed bathroom. There is also built-in storage in the bedroom, hardwood floors and lots of charm. Ideally located near great shopping, transportation and Riverside Park. Pets are welcome.