632 West End Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

632 West End Avenue

632 West End Avenue · (347) 371-0573
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

632 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home! Walk around and see green from every window! Only two flights up.

This quiet, enchanting, 1 bedroom features garden views and south & east exposures.

Special features include a deco wood-burning fireplace, 11 foot high ceilings, renovated open kitchen with granite counter-tops and renovated windowed bathroom. There is also built-in storage in the bedroom, hardwood floors and lots of charm. Ideally located near great shopping, transportation and Riverside Park. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 West End Avenue have any available units?
632 West End Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 632 West End Avenue have?
Some of 632 West End Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
632 West End Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 632 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 632 West End Avenue offer parking?
No, 632 West End Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 632 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 West End Avenue have a pool?
No, 632 West End Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 632 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 632 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 632 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 632 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
