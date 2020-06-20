632 West End Avenue

Amenities
Welcome home! Walk around and see green from every window! Only two flights up.
This quiet, enchanting, 1 bedroom features garden views and south & east exposures.
Special features include a deco wood-burning fireplace, 11 foot high ceilings, renovated open kitchen with granite counter-tops and renovated windowed bathroom. There is also built-in storage in the bedroom, hardwood floors and lots of charm. Ideally located near great shopping, transportation and Riverside Park. Pets are welcome.