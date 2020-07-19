630 East 14th Street

Amenities

NO FEE!



Convenience is just outside your doorstep of this well maintained co-op building, with the new L train Ave A exit, Trader Joe's, Target, Tompkins Square Park, and all that the East Village has to offer! Available August 1st.



Located in the rear of the building with south facing exposure and overlooking a vibrant green courtyard, this 1Bed/1Bath is both peaceful and quiet! Flexible layout options allow for a large Queen Size Bed, plus furniture, and features a very large walk-in closet for storage. Living room can accommodate a love seat, coffee table, and chair. This unit has 11' ceilings, exposed brick, great sunlight, and windows in every room. Laundromat located next door.



630 East 14th is a part of 6 building complex a well maintained and run Co-op building. Board approval required, must have sound financials, 40X monthly rent in annual income, and good credit. The live-in Super is amazing! Bike Storage is available and the lush common courtyard in the rear of the building is charming and accessible only to owners/tenants of the co-op.



Easy to show with notice. Pets at discretion of unit shareholder, and allowed by the board, pending approval. Reduced Fee!