Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

630 East 14th Street

630 East 14th Street · (617) 851-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
bike storage
NO FEE!

Convenience is just outside your doorstep of this well maintained co-op building, with the new L train Ave A exit, Trader Joe's, Target, Tompkins Square Park, and all that the East Village has to offer! Available August 1st.

Located in the rear of the building with south facing exposure and overlooking a vibrant green courtyard, this 1Bed/1Bath is both peaceful and quiet! Flexible layout options allow for a large Queen Size Bed, plus furniture, and features a very large walk-in closet for storage. Living room can accommodate a love seat, coffee table, and chair. This unit has 11' ceilings, exposed brick, great sunlight, and windows in every room. Laundromat located next door.

630 East 14th is a part of 6 building complex a well maintained and run Co-op building. Board approval required, must have sound financials, 40X monthly rent in annual income, and good credit. The live-in Super is amazing! Bike Storage is available and the lush common courtyard in the rear of the building is charming and accessible only to owners/tenants of the co-op.

Easy to show with notice. Pets at discretion of unit shareholder, and allowed by the board, pending approval. Reduced Fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 East 14th Street have any available units?
630 East 14th Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 East 14th Street have?
Some of 630 East 14th Street's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and bike storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
630 East 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 630 East 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 630 East 14th Street offer parking?
No, 630 East 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 630 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 630 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 630 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 630 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 630 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 630 East 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
