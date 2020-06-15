621 West 138th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy Studio Blocks From City College with new renovations!- Brand New Wood Floors- Caesarstone Countertops- New Cabinets- New Bath- Good Light- Cozy RoomComplete gut renovated studio apartment with new kitchen and bath. Very nice! Great location, close to parks, grocery, and transportation.New Listing! Real out today to schedule an appointment, and follow @MaxwellsHouses on IG for the latest!ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE DONE "VIRTUALLY" NO BUSINESS CAN BE DONE IN PERSON.I'm unable to walk into this apt - even vacant - and take photos. These are from super. I'm working on him shooting a video for me as well, as I'm not allowed into apartments until PHASE II.