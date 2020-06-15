All apartments in New York
Find more places like 621 West 138th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
621 West 138th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

621 West 138th Street

621 West 138th Street · (201) 321-1456
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

621 West 138th Street, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy Studio Blocks From City College with new renovations!- Brand New Wood Floors- Caesarstone Countertops- New Cabinets- New Bath- Good Light- Cozy RoomComplete gut renovated studio apartment with new kitchen and bath. Very nice! Great location, close to parks, grocery, and transportation.New Listing! Real out today to schedule an appointment, and follow @MaxwellsHouses on IG for the latest!ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE DONE "VIRTUALLY" NO BUSINESS CAN BE DONE IN PERSON.I'm unable to walk into this apt - even vacant - and take photos. These are from super. I'm working on him shooting a video for me as well, as I'm not allowed into apartments until PHASE II.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 West 138th Street have any available units?
621 West 138th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 621 West 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
621 West 138th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 West 138th Street pet-friendly?
No, 621 West 138th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 621 West 138th Street offer parking?
No, 621 West 138th Street does not offer parking.
Does 621 West 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 West 138th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 West 138th Street have a pool?
No, 621 West 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 621 West 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 621 West 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 621 West 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 West 138th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 West 138th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 West 138th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 621 West 138th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity