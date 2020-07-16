All apartments in New York
Find more places like 610 W 196th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
610 W 196th St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:55 AM

610 W 196th St

610 West 196th Street · (646) 239-8153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

610 West 196th Street, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3B · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
hot tub
Welcome home to Luxury and modern finishes. This 3 bedroom/1bath apartment feature a stainless steel kitchen with custom cabinetry and light fixtures. It also offers granite counter-tops and a over-sized window. One can find polished hardwood floors throughout the apartment, as well as exposed brick walls. All three bedroom can fit a queen size bed, and are flooded by natural light. the Spa-like bathroom features marble tiles, and a costumed vanity. The apartment is located in a clean, well maintained, elevator building. The building is steps to a supermarket , laundromat, and a ton of takeout spots that are available for pick up or delivery. The building is also a stone throw to the historic Fort Tryon Park. The park offer 67 acres of park land which is perfect for jogs, dog walks, and other social distancing activities. please Text or email to schedule a contact-less showing or virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 W 196th St have any available units?
610 W 196th St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 W 196th St have?
Some of 610 W 196th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 W 196th St currently offering any rent specials?
610 W 196th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 W 196th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 W 196th St is pet friendly.
Does 610 W 196th St offer parking?
No, 610 W 196th St does not offer parking.
Does 610 W 196th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 W 196th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 W 196th St have a pool?
No, 610 W 196th St does not have a pool.
Does 610 W 196th St have accessible units?
No, 610 W 196th St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 W 196th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 W 196th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 610 W 196th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity