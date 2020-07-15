610 Park Avenue

Amenities

A very rarely available front, corner three bedroom, three bathroom B line is now available for lease in this world class prewar condominium. One enters into a gracious foyer with a generously proportioned living room with woodburning fireplace to the left, immediately adjacent to a formal dining room, both perfectly positioned to overlook the trees of Park Avenue. The well-appointed kitchen can be accessed from the foyer or formal dining room. Moving forward through the foyer, one enters the master suite with the privately positioned chamber also overlooking Park Avenue, completed with generous closet space, and a spacious windowed marble bath with tub and stall shower and a bright southern exposure. To the right of the foyer is a lovely library/den/bedroom, also facing south, opened to beautifully enhance the living/entertaining space. The bedroom hall, to the right of the foyer, leads past a full second bath and on to a full third bedroom with en-suite bath. Also located off of the bedroom hall is a laundry room with washer and dryer. This apartment has a sought-after layout and is in excellent condition. Don't miss this rare opportunity!