Last updated July 1 2020

610 Park Avenue

610 Park Avenue · (646) 737-9671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2208 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A very rarely available front, corner three bedroom, three bathroom B line is now available for lease in this world class prewar condominium. One enters into a gracious foyer with a generously proportioned living room with woodburning fireplace to the left, immediately adjacent to a formal dining room, both perfectly positioned to overlook the trees of Park Avenue. The well-appointed kitchen can be accessed from the foyer or formal dining room. Moving forward through the foyer, one enters the master suite with the privately positioned chamber also overlooking Park Avenue, completed with generous closet space, and a spacious windowed marble bath with tub and stall shower and a bright southern exposure. To the right of the foyer is a lovely library/den/bedroom, also facing south, opened to beautifully enhance the living/entertaining space. The bedroom hall, to the right of the foyer, leads past a full second bath and on to a full third bedroom with en-suite bath. Also located off of the bedroom hall is a laundry room with washer and dryer. This apartment has a sought-after layout and is in excellent condition. Don't miss this rare opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 Park Avenue have any available units?
610 Park Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 610 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 610 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 610 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 610 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 610 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 Park Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 610 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 610 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
