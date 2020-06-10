Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Views, Views, Views

Rarely available Stunning sun blasted 1 bedroom at the famous Cezanne at 61 Jane Street in the heart of the West Village.

Apartment features include top of the line Viking, Subzero and Gaggenau appliances. Recessed bluetooth speakers, Lutron controlled wifi lighting, fireplace, and 10 West Facing windows! This will not last!

The Cezanne, located on a tree-lined cobblestone street, is a full-service 24-hour doorman with a live in super. The Cezanne features one of the most amazing landscaped roof decks and gardens in all of downtown. While looking out onto the water, the panoramic views extend from the Empire State Building all the way to the Statue of Liberty. The building has a live-in super and laundry room and is minutes away from the Whitney Museum, Hudson River Park, the High Line, Meat Packing District and more. Sorry no pets.