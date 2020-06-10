All apartments in New York
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

61 Jane Street

61 Jane Street · (203) 449-0900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

61 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 19-M · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
doorman
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Views, Views, Views
Rarely available Stunning sun blasted 1 bedroom at the famous Cezanne at 61 Jane Street in the heart of the West Village.
Apartment features include top of the line Viking, Subzero and Gaggenau appliances. Recessed bluetooth speakers, Lutron controlled wifi lighting, fireplace, and 10 West Facing windows! This will not last!
The Cezanne, located on a tree-lined cobblestone street, is a full-service 24-hour doorman with a live in super. The Cezanne features one of the most amazing landscaped roof decks and gardens in all of downtown. While looking out onto the water, the panoramic views extend from the Empire State Building all the way to the Statue of Liberty. The building has a live-in super and laundry room and is minutes away from the Whitney Museum, Hudson River Park, the High Line, Meat Packing District and more. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Jane Street have any available units?
61 Jane Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 61 Jane Street have?
Some of 61 Jane Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
61 Jane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Jane Street pet-friendly?
No, 61 Jane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 61 Jane Street offer parking?
Yes, 61 Jane Street does offer parking.
Does 61 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Jane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 61 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 61 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 61 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Jane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
