Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:35 PM

609 W 151st St

609 West 151st Street · (347) 673-9795
Location

609 West 151st Street, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 63 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3 bed apartment is located on a quiet street near Riverbank State Park! This unit features full and queen sized bedrooms, hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout and a spacious living room perfect for hosting guests. Spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, including a full-sized fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Also boasts a washer and dryer, great closet space and a recently renovated all white bathroom! Well maintained building just a few blocks from the 1 train and a number of supermarkets, grocery stores, and restaurants. Call/text/email me today to schedule a showing or for more information! * Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 W 151st St have any available units?
609 W 151st St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 W 151st St have?
Some of 609 W 151st St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 W 151st St currently offering any rent specials?
609 W 151st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 W 151st St pet-friendly?
No, 609 W 151st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 609 W 151st St offer parking?
No, 609 W 151st St does not offer parking.
Does 609 W 151st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 W 151st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 W 151st St have a pool?
No, 609 W 151st St does not have a pool.
Does 609 W 151st St have accessible units?
No, 609 W 151st St does not have accessible units.
Does 609 W 151st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 W 151st St has units with dishwashers.
