All apartments in New York
Find more places like 600 Washington St Apt 407.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
600 Washington St Apt 407
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

600 Washington St Apt 407

600 Washington Street · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

600 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
This luxurious 1# bedroom apartment has over-sized windows, solid oak hardwood floors, multiple closets, individual room heating and cooling system, and a washer and dryer. Amenities include a 24 hour doorman and concierge service, fitness center, a huge residents lounge with bar and arcade games, a 3,700 sq ft landscaped roof deck with BBQ grills and an outdoor cinema, refrigerator storage in the lobby for cold deliveries, storage space, and a bicycle storage room. The gorgeous kitchen has all stainless steal appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom wood cabinets, the bathroom even has imported Italian porcelain! What are you waiting for? Call today for an exclusive viewing !!

Contact Info: David (347) 746-9278
CityOfNewYorkRealEstate@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Washington St Apt 407 have any available units?
600 Washington St Apt 407 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Washington St Apt 407 have?
Some of 600 Washington St Apt 407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Washington St Apt 407 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Washington St Apt 407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Washington St Apt 407 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Washington St Apt 407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 600 Washington St Apt 407 offer parking?
No, 600 Washington St Apt 407 does not offer parking.
Does 600 Washington St Apt 407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Washington St Apt 407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Washington St Apt 407 have a pool?
No, 600 Washington St Apt 407 does not have a pool.
Does 600 Washington St Apt 407 have accessible units?
No, 600 Washington St Apt 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Washington St Apt 407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Washington St Apt 407 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 600 Washington St Apt 407?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Olivia
315 W 33rd St
New York, NY 10001
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity