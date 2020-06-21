60 7th Ave

Amenities
Sun Blasted 3BR/2BA in the West Village - Property Id: 293621
Available 6/15/20~West Village
*1 MONTH BROKER FEE
This is an extremely large and bright 3BR/2BA on the cusp of West Village/Chelsea. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern kitchen + dishwasher, dining room, deco fire place and 2 subway tiled bathrooms.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293621
No Dogs Allowed
