60 7th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

60 7th Ave

60 7th Avenue · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 7th Avenue, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sun Blasted 3BR/2BA in the West Village - Property Id: 293621

Available 6/15/20~West Village

*1 MONTH BROKER FEE

This is an extremely large and bright 3BR/2BA on the cusp of West Village/Chelsea. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern kitchen + dishwasher, dining room, deco fire place and 2 subway tiled bathrooms.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293621
Property Id 293621

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5830444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 7th Ave have any available units?
60 7th Ave has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 7th Ave have?
Some of 60 7th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
60 7th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 7th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 60 7th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 60 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 60 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 60 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 60 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 60 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 60 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 60 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 7th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 60 7th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

