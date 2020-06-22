587 Riverside Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Available for summer or fall move-in: flexible start date!



Extra large two bedroom apartment on Riverside Dr. in Hamilton Heights. Unit is located in a six story elevator building that is a block and a half from the 137th Street subway stop.



Unit features exposed brick, open kitchen, hardwood floors, track lighting, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.



Unit features Northern and Western exposures and offers expansive views of the Hudson River.



Both bedrooms are large in size and can fit queen sized beds as well as other furniture. Living area includes dining space.



The management for this building is easy to work with and there is an on site super for the building. PETS OKAY--including dogs!!!



Please email or text if you have interest. This is a unique apartment and will not last long on the market. Must apply for approval and meet all income requirements to qualify.