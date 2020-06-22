All apartments in New York
Find more places like 587 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
587 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

587 Riverside Drive

587 Riverside Drive · (310) 413-8582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

587 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Third Floor · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Available for summer or fall move-in: flexible start date!

Extra large two bedroom apartment on Riverside Dr. in Hamilton Heights. Unit is located in a six story elevator building that is a block and a half from the 137th Street subway stop.

Unit features exposed brick, open kitchen, hardwood floors, track lighting, and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Unit features Northern and Western exposures and offers expansive views of the Hudson River.

Both bedrooms are large in size and can fit queen sized beds as well as other furniture. Living area includes dining space.

The management for this building is easy to work with and there is an on site super for the building. PETS OKAY--including dogs!!!

Please email or text if you have interest. This is a unique apartment and will not last long on the market. Must apply for approval and meet all income requirements to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 Riverside Drive have any available units?
587 Riverside Drive has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 587 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 587 Riverside Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
587 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 587 Riverside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 587 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 587 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 587 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 587 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 587 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 587 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 587 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 587 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 587 Riverside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
19 Dutch
19 Dutch Street
New York, NY 10038
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity