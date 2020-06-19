All apartments in New York
571 West 159th Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:40 AM

571 West 159th Street

571 West 159th Street · (303) 241-9219
Location

571 West 159th Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-A · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOCATION: 159TH and Broadway
TRAINS: 1, C

YOUR APARTMENT:
-Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertops, Dishwasher
-Wonderful responsive super
-2 Large Bedrooms

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:
-In the heart of Washington Heights
-Super Foodtown, Boxers, Hilltop Park Alehouse
-Year round farmers market
-And SO much more!

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 West 159th Street have any available units?
571 West 159th Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 571 West 159th Street currently offering any rent specials?
571 West 159th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 West 159th Street pet-friendly?
No, 571 West 159th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 571 West 159th Street offer parking?
No, 571 West 159th Street does not offer parking.
Does 571 West 159th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 West 159th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 West 159th Street have a pool?
No, 571 West 159th Street does not have a pool.
Does 571 West 159th Street have accessible units?
No, 571 West 159th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 571 West 159th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 571 West 159th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 571 West 159th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 West 159th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
