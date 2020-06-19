571 West 159th Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel

LOCATION: 159TH and Broadway

TRAINS: 1, C



YOUR APARTMENT:

-Stainless Steel Appliances, granite countertops, Dishwasher

-Wonderful responsive super

-2 Large Bedrooms



YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD:

-In the heart of Washington Heights

-Super Foodtown, Boxers, Hilltop Park Alehouse

-Year round farmers market

-And SO much more!



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED. This landlord uses Rhino instead of a traditional security deposit, meaning you can keep more of your money in your pocket and reduce your move-in costs for a low monthly fee.