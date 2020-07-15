All apartments in New York
57 West 85th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 8:37 AM

57 West 85th Street

57 West 85th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

57 West 85th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 8

$3,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 427 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/Q88BLK-BMeObMp9Pwo0W8A

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!

The home includes a private bathroom, ac, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

This room has a full size bed, a nightstand, and a folding desk for optimal floor spce. Theres also a large reach in closet with overhead storage. Complete with a window AC unit and full length mirror.

The June Homes mission is to make renting an apartment as easy and stress-free as possible. We dont charge broker fees or hidden fees and offer unprecedented flexibility with 118-month leases. All our homes come equipped with fully-furnished options available, all utilities, fast Wi-Fi, and cable, bathroom and cleaning essentials.

Book a virtual tour today and chat with a June team member to help find the right space for you.

The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.
The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate!
These prices were generated on July 15, 2020.
See below for additional prices and date range options:

Sept. 8, 2020 - Sept. 8, 2021: $3075.00/month
Sept. 8, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $4225.00/month
Sept. 8, 2020 - Oct. 23, 2020: $4625.00/month

#164: Upper West Side 1 Bedroom (Queen)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 West 85th Street have any available units?
57 West 85th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 West 85th Street have?
Some of 57 West 85th Street's amenities include air conditioning, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 West 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 57 West 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 West 85th Street offer parking?
No, 57 West 85th Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 57 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 57 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
