57 West 85th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished range Property Amenities internet access

Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/Q88BLK-BMeObMp9Pwo0W8A



Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available!



The home includes a private bathroom, ac, heating high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.



This room has a full size bed, a nightstand, and a folding desk for optimal floor spce. Theres also a large reach in closet with overhead storage. Complete with a window AC unit and full length mirror.



The prices of our homes are calculated dynamically and can evolve.

The price shown on the listing is the Best Available Rate!

These prices were generated on July 15, 2020.

See below for additional prices and date range options:



Sept. 8, 2020 - Sept. 8, 2021: $3075.00/month

Sept. 8, 2020 - Jan. 1, 2021: $4225.00/month

Sept. 8, 2020 - Oct. 23, 2020: $4625.00/month



#164: Upper West Side 1 Bedroom (Queen)