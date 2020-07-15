All apartments in New York
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

57 wall

57 Wall Street · No Longer Available
Location

57 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
media room
A stylish and modern CONVERTIBLE 1 apartment with wide planked oak wood flooring and 12 foot high ceilings giving the apartment and open and large feel. Living area yeilds an abundance of sunlight from your knee to ceiling windows and offers a large amount of closet space.Kitchen fully stocked with stainless steel appliances and the finest granite counter tops and tile backsplash will give you the perfect ambience for a modern home in the financial district. With fully renovated and convenient amenities and all the services you need in NYC, this luxury building is perfect for you! Come check it out this amazing convertible 1 bedroom.Features & AmenitiesNo FeeDouble Convertible / T-Wall FlexLaundry In UnitDoormanElevatorFitness CenterLaundry In BuildingCommon Outdoor SpaceStorage FacilityCats AllowedDogs Allowed-In close proximity to: ---> J, Z, 2. 3, 4, 5, R, W trains ---> East River Ferry, Staten Island Ferry ---> Bars, Restaurants, Movie theatersContact for a private showing:646-889-9202kamila@ROSNYC.comAll photos, amenities, and descriptions are a direct feed from the brokerage. angelzapata417853

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 wall have any available units?
57 wall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 wall have?
Some of 57 wall's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 wall currently offering any rent specials?
57 wall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 wall pet-friendly?
No, 57 wall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 57 wall offer parking?
No, 57 wall does not offer parking.
Does 57 wall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 wall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 wall have a pool?
No, 57 wall does not have a pool.
Does 57 wall have accessible units?
No, 57 wall does not have accessible units.
Does 57 wall have units with dishwashers?
No, 57 wall does not have units with dishwashers.
