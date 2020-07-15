Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage media room

A stylish and modern CONVERTIBLE 1 apartment with wide planked oak wood flooring and 12 foot high ceilings giving the apartment and open and large feel. Living area yeilds an abundance of sunlight from your knee to ceiling windows and offers a large amount of closet space.Kitchen fully stocked with stainless steel appliances and the finest granite counter tops and tile backsplash will give you the perfect ambience for a modern home in the financial district. With fully renovated and convenient amenities and all the services you need in NYC, this luxury building is perfect for you! Come check it out this amazing convertible 1 bedroom.Features & AmenitiesNo FeeDouble Convertible / T-Wall FlexLaundry In UnitDoormanElevatorFitness CenterLaundry In BuildingCommon Outdoor SpaceStorage FacilityCats AllowedDogs Allowed-In close proximity to: ---> J, Z, 2. 3, 4, 5, R, W trains ---> East River Ferry, Staten Island Ferry ---> Bars, Restaurants, Movie theatersContact for a private showing:646-889-9202kamila@ROSNYC.comAll photos, amenities, and descriptions are a direct feed from the brokerage. angelzapata417853