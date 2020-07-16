561 10th Ave 38C

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym basketball court clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse gym bbq/grill

1.5 months free Beautiful 1 bed apartment - Property Id: 308517



Awesome Northern views of the city with extra generous closet space, including separate linen closet and spacious, and an easy to furnish layout!



West side of Midtown Manhattan, features resident lounge and cross-training room. Enjoy the convenience of life near several subway lines, world-class dining and a happening nightlife.



Building amenities:

fitness center with half-court basketball

5,700 sq. ft. of outdoor recreation space

Landscaped sundeck with barbecue facilities

Residents' lounge with big screen tv

Snack center

Business Center



Apartment features and finishes:



Low-e glass thermopane windows

Energy Star appliances

Stainless steel ranges

Granite countertops

Custom designed kitchen hardware

Italian porcelain stone bathrooms

Kohler fixtures



***Price listed is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease. Gross price is $3505

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/561-10th-ave-new-york-ny-unit-38c/308517

Property Id 308517



(RLNE5943378)