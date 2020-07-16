All apartments in New York
Find more places like 561 10th Ave 38C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
561 10th Ave 38C
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

561 10th Ave 38C

561 10th Avenue · (330) 880-1482
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Hell's Kitchen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

561 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 38C · Avail. now

$3,067

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
1.5 months free Beautiful 1 bed apartment - Property Id: 308517

Awesome Northern views of the city with extra generous closet space, including separate linen closet and spacious, and an easy to furnish layout!

West side of Midtown Manhattan, features resident lounge and cross-training room. Enjoy the convenience of life near several subway lines, world-class dining and a happening nightlife.

Building amenities:
fitness center with half-court basketball
5,700 sq. ft. of outdoor recreation space
Landscaped sundeck with barbecue facilities
Residents' lounge with big screen tv
Snack center
Business Center

Apartment features and finishes:

Low-e glass thermopane windows
Energy Star appliances
Stainless steel ranges
Granite countertops
Custom designed kitchen hardware
Italian porcelain stone bathrooms
Kohler fixtures

***Price listed is net effective with one month free on a 12 month lease. Gross price is $3505
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/561-10th-ave-new-york-ny-unit-38c/308517
Property Id 308517

(RLNE5943378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 561 10th Ave 38C have any available units?
561 10th Ave 38C has a unit available for $3,067 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 561 10th Ave 38C have?
Some of 561 10th Ave 38C's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 561 10th Ave 38C currently offering any rent specials?
561 10th Ave 38C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 561 10th Ave 38C pet-friendly?
Yes, 561 10th Ave 38C is pet friendly.
Does 561 10th Ave 38C offer parking?
No, 561 10th Ave 38C does not offer parking.
Does 561 10th Ave 38C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 561 10th Ave 38C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 561 10th Ave 38C have a pool?
No, 561 10th Ave 38C does not have a pool.
Does 561 10th Ave 38C have accessible units?
No, 561 10th Ave 38C does not have accessible units.
Does 561 10th Ave 38C have units with dishwashers?
No, 561 10th Ave 38C does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 561 10th Ave 38C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity