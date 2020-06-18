All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

559 West 161st Street

559 West 161st Street · (917) 794-6544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

559 West 161st Street, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-F · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Welcome to 559 West 161st Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most vibrant cultural neighborhood.

Unit 1 is a true 2 bed/ 1 bath, located at 160th Street between Broadway & Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights.

This newly updated unit boasts superior finishes throughout. Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Granite bathrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, wood flooring and your own private garden.

The open kitchen suite is complete with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.

The 4 story boutique building amenities: Video intercom security and high-speed internet wiring conveniently located to both shopping, iconic restaurants and amazingly convenient for commutes with the 1/A/B/C trains just a few minutes from home!

_ Heat and Water Included in rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 West 161st Street have any available units?
559 West 161st Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 559 West 161st Street have?
Some of 559 West 161st Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 559 West 161st Street currently offering any rent specials?
559 West 161st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 West 161st Street pet-friendly?
No, 559 West 161st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 559 West 161st Street offer parking?
No, 559 West 161st Street does not offer parking.
Does 559 West 161st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 West 161st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 West 161st Street have a pool?
No, 559 West 161st Street does not have a pool.
Does 559 West 161st Street have accessible units?
No, 559 West 161st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 559 West 161st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 West 161st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
