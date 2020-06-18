Amenities
Welcome to 559 West 161st Street which is ideally positioned on one of Manhattan's most vibrant cultural neighborhood.
Unit 1 is a true 2 bed/ 1 bath, located at 160th Street between Broadway & Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights.
This newly updated unit boasts superior finishes throughout. Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed. Granite bathrooms, great closet space, high ceilings, wood flooring and your own private garden.
The open kitchen suite is complete with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
The 4 story boutique building amenities: Video intercom security and high-speed internet wiring conveniently located to both shopping, iconic restaurants and amazingly convenient for commutes with the 1/A/B/C trains just a few minutes from home!
_ Heat and Water Included in rent